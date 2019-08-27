Forbes: The Highest Paid Actresses of 2019!

After topping the list last year, the “Avengers” star is once again the highest-paid actress of 2019.

Johansson comes in at #1 on Forbes’ list of top female earners after taking in $56 million from June 1st, 2018 to June 1st, 2019.

Johansson’s massive $56 million tally comes after scoring $35 million for her role in “Avengers: Endgame” as well as an alleged eight-figure payout for the upcoming “Black Widow” standalone film.

Sofia Vergara continues to laugh all the way to the bank as the “Modern Family” is second with $44.1 million.

In third is Reese Witherspoon with $35 million. In addition, to her role on “Big Little Lies”, Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine continues to create high-profile shows for various networks and streaming platforms.

Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston round out your top 5