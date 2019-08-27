Forbes: The Highest Paid Actresses of 2019!
If Dwayne Johnson is the king, then Scarlett Johansson is the queen of Hollywood.
After topping the list last year, the “Avengers” star is once again the highest-paid actress of 2019.
Johansson comes in at #1 on Forbes’ list of top female earners after taking in $56 million from June 1st, 2018 to June 1st, 2019.
Johansson’s massive $56 million tally comes after scoring $35 million for her role in “Avengers: Endgame” as well as an alleged eight-figure payout for the upcoming “Black Widow” standalone film.
Sofia Vergara continues to laugh all the way to the bank as the “Modern Family” is second with $44.1 million.
In third is Reese Witherspoon with $35 million. In addition, to her role on “Big Little Lies”, Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine continues to create high-profile shows for various networks and streaming platforms.
Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston round out your top 5