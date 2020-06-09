Listen Live

Founder of ‘The Pointer Sisters’ Bonnie Pointer Has Died

Anita Pointer, confirmed the sad news with a statement to TMZ.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie, died this morning.”
“Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time,” The statement reads.

Bonnie started the group with her younger sister June- in 1969.  Bonnie later would leave the group and go on to have a successful solo career.

Bonnie is the second Pointer sister to pass away – June Pointer lost her battle with cancer in 2006.

