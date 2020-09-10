Founding Member Of Kool & The Gang Has Died

He started the band with his brother Robert “Kool” Bell in 1964. They became one of the most influential soul and funk bands of the 70s and 80s producing massive hits like Saturday Night Fever, for which they received a Grammy in 1978, and Pulp Fiction.

Other hits including Celebration, Ladies’ Night and Get Down On it.

Bell died at his home in the US Virgin Islands with his wife by his side, his publicist said. The cause of death was not given.