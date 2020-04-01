Fountains Of Wayne, Co-Founder Adam Schlesinger, Hospitalized

Adam is an Emmy-winning songwriter and musician best known for his part in Fountains of Wayne “Stacy’s Mom” and TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to reports, Adam is on a ventilator but is not in a coma. His Lawyer Josh Grier put out a statement clarifying mis- information…Josh Grier confirmed to Variety early Tuesday morning.

“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me,” Grier said.

Schlesinger is in a hospital in upstate New York. His bandmate Chris Collingwood, also has been taking to social to update fans on Adam’s condition.

Adam Schlesinger is a huge talent for Hollywood… He is a 10-time Emmy nominee in total. He has worked on massive music projects that include the Tony Awards, Sesame Street and the Stephen Colbert Christmas special.

Also he was nominated in 1997 for an Oscar for co-writing the theme song for the Tom Hanks-Directed film “That Thing You Do!”