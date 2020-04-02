FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE SINGER DEAD OF COVID 

Coronavirus has claimed the life of Adam Schlesinger. He was the bassist for the 2000s band ‘Fountains of Wayne’.

He was 52 and died in New York from complications from the virus. He was known for writing several hits, including ‘Stacy’s Mom’, which was nominated for two Grammy awards in 2003.

He also wrote the title track for the Tom Hanks’ movie: ’That Thing You Do’, which got him an Oscar nomination.

Later, he won several Emmy awards writing music for TV’s ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’. He’d gotten sick a couple weeks ago and had been on a ventilator.