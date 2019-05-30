Four new ‘Harry Potter’ E-Books are on the way

Great news, Harry Potter fans: four new stories are set to be published later this year.

It has just been announced that J.K. Rowling herself has written some new tales to keep the wizarding franchise running, all of which will be released as e-books through Pottermore Publishing. Each of the stories will focus on specific lessons from Hogwarts, such as Care of Magical Creatures, Herbology, Divination, and, of course, Defence Against The Dark Arts.

“Prepare to delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by JK Rowling) with this new series of eBook shorts, inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, Harry Potter: A History of Magic,” a statement from Pottermore explains.

A Journey Through Charms And Defence Against The Dark Arts and …Potions And Herbology are the first two books to be released, and they’ll both hit the shelves on June 27th. The final two books in the series will be released shortly after.