FOUR NEW “RULES OF THE HOUSE” WE’VE ADDED BECAUSE OF COVID

2,000 parents were asked if they’ve added any new “rules of the house” because of the pandemic. Here are the four most-common house rules we’ve added this year . . .

1. You have to wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door. 59% of families try to follow that one now.

2. Cleaning doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly, 49%.

3. If you’re around a lot of people, you have to shower as soon as you get home, 48%.

4. Wiping down packages before you open them, 43%.

The poll also looked at the top normal rules we’ve RELAXED about, because who has the energy?

The top five rules we let slide right now are

Eating in front of the TV

Letting kids stay up past their bedtime

Dirty clothes on the floor

Phones at the dinner table

Always putting the toilet seat down

