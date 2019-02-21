Fred Penner Made All Generations Smile Family Day

The name Fred Penner instantly brings a smile to my face and childhood memories of watching Fred climb through that log with his knapsack during the intro of his show Fred Penner’s Place come to mind.

Fred Penner will turn 73 years-old this summer which I cannot believe. I was able to take my 5 year old to see him at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds and I was more excited than my lil’ guy to see him.

Fred Penner has been making generations of families smile and that has to be a great feeling…