Fred Penner’s 40th Anniversary Tour is Hitting the Road

My morning routine as a kid consisted of cereal, Sesame Street, Mr Dressup AND Fred Penner’s Place.

In the new year Fred Penner will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of “The Cat Came Back” album. (It’s now stuck in my head too!)

Parents would be more excited than their kids to see Fred Penner.

Unfortunately is not a Barrie date, (it could still happen in the future.)

The Cat Came Back 40th Anniversary tour will play various Ontario stops, including Toronto (March 3), Hamilton (March 4) and London, Ont. (March 5).

Pack up the van, ROAD TRIP!