Free Entry to All Ontario Parks This Friday

Turn off your electronics and take the kids to an Ontario Park this Friday, July 19th.

We’ve got your Friday all planned out: On July 19, visit ANY @OntarioParks for FREE in celebration of Healthy Parks Healthy People! #HPHP Find a park with an event near you to help rediscover your connection with nature 🌲: https://t.co/GU1SZHdrMF pic.twitter.com/8Pv6VdKKvZ — Environment Ontario (@ONenvironment) July 15, 2019

All entry fee’s will be waved in honour of the Healthy Parks, Healthy People Ontario Parks campaign.

❓Are you ready for Healthy Parks, Healthy People Day this Fri. July 19th?

👉Plan to spend a full day in one of our Ontario Parks for free & take part in our park programs! We have special #HPHP events happening across the province!

➡️https://t.co/mLV0fq0QlA ⬅️#FreeDayUse pic.twitter.com/xwuhgGHCED — Ontario Parks NW (@OntarioParksNWZ) July 15, 2019

From bike and walking trails to beaches, boat launches and excellent picnic spots; take in the scenery of our Provincial Parks Friday.

Many Ontario Parks have marked the occasion with special activities.