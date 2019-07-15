Listen Live

Free Entry to All Ontario Parks This Friday

Huge day of outdoor activities planned at most Parks...

By Darryl on the Drive

Turn off your electronics and take the kids to an Ontario Park this Friday, July 19th.

All entry fee’s will be waved in honour of the Healthy Parks, Healthy People Ontario Parks campaign.

From bike and walking trails to beaches, boat launches and excellent picnic spots; take in the scenery of our Provincial Parks Friday.

Many Ontario Parks have marked the occasion with special activities.

Related posts

LISTEN: Disney Released the Entire Soundtrack from ‘The Lion King’

Get Out of the Water, Shark Week is Coming

McDonald’s Has a McFlurry Truck and It Will Come to Your Event