Free Samples At Costco To Return Soon!

We’ve all missed our samples, and they are expected to return mid-June according to Costco CFO Richard Galanti.

Costco stopped the free samples in March due to the coronavirus, but is now planning to offer samples in a slow roll out.

The sample practise will look very different says the CFO.

“Needless to say, it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers. But sampling – food and nonfood items – are popular.”

What types of samples will come first, remains to be seen.

