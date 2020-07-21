French Bulldog Enjoys Paw-fect Spa Day
On Tiktok, @bluenjy is an account mainly dedicated to the lavish life of a french bulldog. The dog’s life experiences have amassed over 53,000 Tiktok followers.
@bluenjyYou spa I spa we spa 🧖♂️ ##bluenjy ##relaxation ##dawgs for bloopers @oshanlegal♬ Jaws Theme – Jaws
It appears as though this frenchie is almost human in a way.
@bluenjypray 🙏🏻 with 🍕 ##musthaves ##got2bStyled ##ThisIsQuitting ##BeatTheZombieFunk ##bluenjy♬ So Heavy – Aymé
You may say the frenchie is a bit of a foodie.
@bluenjyMe when someone asks for nudes 😳 ##ramennoodles ##singlelife ##allstarmoment ##bluenjy