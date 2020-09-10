Fresh Prince Clothing Line Now On Sale In Celebration Of The Show’s 30th Anniversary!

All the chillin’ out, maxin’ and relaxin’ all cool began for Will on September 10, 1990, when NBC aired the first episode of what would go on to become a quintessential ’90s show.

In celebration of the show’s premiere, a nostalgic ‘Fresh Prince’ clothing line is now available featuring jackets, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sock, hats, masks, and bags. The line is inspired by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff and is dripping with 90’s fashion trends.

This is a very exciting time for ‘Fresh Prince’ fans as the cast will reunite for an HBO special that will air at the end of November plus a 2-season order was just picked up for a dramatized reboot of the classic sitcom!