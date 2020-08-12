‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Reportedly In The Works By Will Smith

How will this go? Fresh Prince as a drama series?

There’s a super fan. Morgan Cooper who caught Will Smith’s attention last year when he posted a fake trailer of the show as a drama. The less-than-five minute video went viral and now Smith has recruited him to turn that fake video into a full series!

Chris Collins (The Wire) will write, produce and direct and Will Smith will also produce.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been in the works for over a year and is currently attracting big bids from bosses at streaming services including HBO Max, Netflix, and Peacock, the new platform from officials at the original show’s broadcaster NBC.