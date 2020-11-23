Friday Harbour is About to Light Up

Opening November 28th, explore the Nature Preserve like never before with Friday Harbour’s Luma Light Trail, featuring magical installations of twinkling lights, perfect for snowy winter selfies and fun family photos.

With close to a kilometer of beautifully lit woodland trails

Explore the amazing array of lighting displays designed to inspire and intrigue audiences of all ages

Experience the glowing and interactive light installations, perfect for selfies and family snapshots

The Luma Light Trail operates Thursday thru Sunday from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on one section of the Nature Preserve trails

The trail is by reservation only, with availability details here

And coming soon: Take in the Skate Trail along the Boardwalk.