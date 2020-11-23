Friday Harbour is About to Light Up
Starting this Saturday, November 28th
Opening November 28th, explore the Nature Preserve like never before with Friday Harbour’s Luma Light Trail, featuring magical installations of twinkling lights, perfect for snowy winter selfies and fun family photos.
- With close to a kilometer of beautifully lit woodland trails
- Explore the amazing array of lighting displays designed to inspire and intrigue audiences of all ages
- Experience the glowing and interactive light installations, perfect for selfies and family snapshots
- The Luma Light Trail operates Thursday thru Sunday from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on one section of the Nature Preserve trails
- The trail is by reservation only, with availability details here
And coming soon: Take in the Skate Trail along the Boardwalk.
Enjoying winter activities with your loved one is a seasonal event we all look forward to. Stay tuned for the winter…
Posted by Friday Harbour Resort on Saturday, November 14, 2020