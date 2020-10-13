Fridges Are In Short Supply Amid COVID-19

If you want or need a new appliance, be prepared to wait a long time for it.

LG Electronics USA senior vice president John Taylor told TODAY Food that the entire industry is facing “unprecedented demand” due to a “variety of factors largely related to coronavirus.” “People are spending more time at home and we’ve seen a record number not just for fridges but dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers. If appliances are 15-20 years old, the more people that use them, the more likely they need to be replaced.”

There are supply chain challenges across the globe whether because of people not being able to work to manufacture the items or because they can’t physically ship units from a warehouse.”

Some companies are back-ordered into the new year, while others who have order appliances back in the spring are still waiting.