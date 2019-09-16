‘Friends’ Creator Says There Will Be No Reunion Or Reboot

Jennifer Aniston and the entire cast- for the most part have all said they’d be into a ‘Friends’ Reunion- however show creators say “it’s not going to Happen.”

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot,” co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said during the Tribeca TV Festival, according to Deadline.

“The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she added. She reasoned that a continuation of the series is “not going to beat what we did.”

Co-creator and executive producer David Crane agreed. “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it,” he added.

“Friends” ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.