If you’re trying to figure out why you can’t find ‘Friends’ on Netflix, it’s because the show’s deal to stream there expired at the stroke of 2020 (and you thought it would always ‘be there for you’?).

Brace yourself: ‘The Office’ is next – it’ll leave Netflix at the end of 2020.

Both shows will eventually be available on NBC’s new streaming service, whenever they finally get that thing up and running.