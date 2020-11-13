Listen Live

‘Friends’ Reunion Special Won’t Film Until March!

This pandemic has stopped us from seeing our ‘Friends'

By Dirt/Divas

Matthew Perry says that production won’t start until early 2021.

 

The ‘friends’ reunion was originally scheduled to be taped in March in front of a live studio audience but was delayed due to COVID-19.

 

When production does start, it’s unclear if an audience will be present. Friends originally aired for 10 seasons until 2004.

 

