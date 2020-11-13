‘Friends’ Reunion Special Won’t Film Until March!
This pandemic has stopped us from seeing our ‘Friends'
Matthew Perry says that production won’t start until early 2021.
The ‘friends’ reunion was originally scheduled to be taped in March in front of a live studio audience but was delayed due to COVID-19.
When production does start, it’s unclear if an audience will be present. Friends originally aired for 10 seasons until 2004.
Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!
— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020