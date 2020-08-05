Front Line Emergency Workers Are Taking the 25 Push Up Challenge

The 25 Push Up Challenge has been gaining traction with Nurses, Doctors, Paramedics, Police Officers and Fire Fighters.

Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire ‘Chief Raeburn’ just accepted the challenge yesterday.

Challenge accepted @JeffKirk63. Day 1/25 for #25pushupchallenge raising awareness for PTSD, anxiety and depression. pic.twitter.com/Iepzv1tEgP — Tom Raeburn (@ChiefRaeburn) August 4, 2020

It’s all about raising awareness for PTSD, anxiety and depression. A fight that’s common among many Front Line Workers and people of all ages. As the pandemic has gone on it’s more important than ever to not be afraid to talk about and lend a hand where needed.

Those who accept the challenge: