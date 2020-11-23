Listen Live

Froot Loops Candy Canes Arrive for Christmas

A childhood classic

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

This year we’ve all been craving our favourite TV shows, movies, foods and snacks for the ultimate comfort. Which is more reason why everything we loved from the 90’s has been coming back.

Kellogg’s knows a thing or two about what kids love and now one of the most beloved breakfast cereal’s has transformed into a Christmas Holiday staple…

 

This might be a nice treat to stuff some stockings with!

 

