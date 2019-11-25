Frozen 2 Dominated The Box Office Over The Weekend With $130 Million

The sequel kicked off above expectation ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

“Frozen 2” set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar).

Overseas, the movie generated $223 million for a grand total, so far of $350 million. The original movie “Frozen” opened in 2013 before the US Thanksgiving earning $93 million, which at the time, was a huge number.