Listen Live

Frozen 2 Dominated The Box Office Over The Weekend With $130 Million

People can't "Let It Go"

By Dirt/Divas

The sequel kicked off above expectation ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

“Frozen 2” set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar). 

Overseas, the movie generated $223 million for a grand total, so far of $350 million.  The original movie “Frozen” opened in 2013 before the US Thanksgiving earning $93 million, which at the time, was a huge number.

 

Related posts

Post Malone And Crocs Team Up Again!

Winners And Highlights From The American Music Awards 2019!

Selena Gomez Has A New Album On The Way