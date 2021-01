The Fruity Pebbles flavour has fruity cereal milk light ice cream, candy bits, and a fruity swirl. The Cocoa Pebbles flavour has cereal milk and chocolate light ice creams and chocolatey bits.

The new treat celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved Post cereal! The new Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles ice creams are up now on Instacart,” the caption revealed.