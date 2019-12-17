Listen Live

FULLER HOUSE DOG, COSMO DIES

Sad news

By Dirt/Divas

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the Netflix comedy’s official account tweeted on Monday. 

 

Candace Cameron Bure took to social media to express her sadness, saying,

 

 “Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start, and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed, love bug.”

 

The first half of Fuller House‘s fifth and final season is currently available to stream on Netflix, with the remaining nine episodes expecting to arrive sometime in 2020. Filming on the series finale wrapped last month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Two weeks before the end of @fullerhouse, I lost my buddy. I made this video to honor @cosmofullerhouse. 💔

A post shared by Elias Harger (@eliasharger) on

