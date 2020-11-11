Fun Santa Gifts For Friends, Family and Co-workers!
This will be the best Christmas ever!
Thanks to Amazon and other fun pop-up ads on Facebook, there are lots of fun and sometimes dirty Santa gifts to be exchanged this year!
From the hilariously inappropriate, to the surprisingly practical. Here are the best of the best for 2020!
The Sipcaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder!
The Original Wine Condoms- To protect your vine!
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer!
Work from Home Survival Kit
This includes essentials like earplugs to block out the sounds of their kids screaming or partners blasting music, a webcam cover to prevent cringe-y Zoom accidents, a conference call Bingo card, a decision coin that decides for you whether you should wear pants or sweatpants, and more.