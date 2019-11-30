FUNDRAISER FOR WOMAN ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH

1:00pm-7:30pm

Holly Community Rec Centre, Barrie

November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month.

For the month, the colour purple is a symbol of the courage it takes for a woman to leave her abuser.

The Barrie Minor Hockey Association is collaborating with Sandgate Women’s Shelter of York Region and the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie to raise money for both shelters.

Part of the Wrapped in Courage Campaign: https://www.oaith.ca/oaith-work/wrapped-in-courage/ purple scarves will be sold at the fundraiser…

along with a Bake sale, Silent auction, Christmas Candy Kebabs and Stuffed Animal collections

The teams playing that day will be wearing purple ties and helmet stickers to show their support.

Direct Donation page links:

Sandgate Women’s Shelter of York Region: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/29325

Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie site donation link: https://barrieshelter.com/donate/