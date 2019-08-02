Furniture Bank Now Open

Redwood Park Communities’ Furniture Bank is now up and running in Simcoe County. If you have excess furniture, for a fee, you can have it picked up and receive a charitable tax receipt. The furniture will be curated and given to those in need through Redwood Park Communities and their partners.

Got furniture?

1. Call 1.877.750.5510 or use the form to get a furniture removal quote. The pickup fee will be based on volume and distance from the center of the city.

2. Redwood Park Community partners at Furniture Bank Toronto will take down the details of your donation and provide a quote for the removal service. If you decide to proceed, they will share your contact information with Redwood’s logistics partner Jeff’s Junk who schedule a pick up and deliver your donation to the Redwood Furniture Bank’s warehouse in Barrie.

3. Redwood will issue you an in-kind charitable donation tax receipt based on the value of your furniture that you can use against this year’s income tax return.

Need furniture?

Redwood clients, and those of their current partner agencies – Barrie Women and Children’s Shelter, Empower Simcoe – will be able to access furniture through a referral to Redwood Furniture Bank.

Furniture will be curated and packaged for clients based on household size for a nominal fee.

The furniture bank serves : Collingwood, Clearview, Wasaga, Springwater, Tiny, Tay, Midland, Essa, Penetanguishene, Severn, Ramara, Oro-Medonte, Barrie, Innisfil, Bradford, West Gwillimbury, and New Tecumseth!

All the details, HERE

Interested in creating a second suite in your home? You could help provide affordable housing in our community. Details HERE.

Image: Redwood Park Communities