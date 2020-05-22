Listen Live

Gaga and Ariana’s New Song/Video Is A BOP!

CHROMATICA DROPS NEXT WEEK FOLKS. It’s been a LONG wait for Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, […]

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

CHROMATICA DROPS NEXT WEEK FOLKS.

It’s been a LONG wait for Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, almost FOUR years for Gaga stans.

Gaga has rewarded her fans with two PHENOMINAL singles, “Stupid Love” and her latest “Rain On Me”.

When this song dropped, gay twitter LOST IT. I mean, seriously.

Check out the reactions:

The track is super catchy and I can see why. You can also check out the music video below, with these goofy words from Gaga:

You a fan yes or nah?

Related posts

Animal Crossing and Protests? Yeah. That Happened.

Slick Terry Fox 40th Anniversary Kicks SELL OUT!

A Classic Star Wars Film Turns 15!