Gaga and Ariana’s New Song/Video Is A BOP!

CHROMATICA DROPS NEXT WEEK FOLKS.

It’s been a LONG wait for Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, almost FOUR years for Gaga stans.

Gaga has rewarded her fans with two PHENOMINAL singles, “Stupid Love” and her latest “Rain On Me”.

When this song dropped, gay twitter LOST IT. I mean, seriously.

Check out the reactions:

It’s so beautiful to know that even though we are all isolated and apart everyone in the world is listening to the same song and watching the same music video today. #RainOnMe #RainOnMemusicvideo — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 22, 2020

I’m literally SO SORRY for those of you who don’t understand how incredible and iconic #RainOnMe is! If you don’t like it, be a good friend and talk behind my back and AWAY from my timeline with your opinions!!! — Jan (@jansportnyc) May 22, 2020

They filmed #RainOnMe in LA just days before the city went into lockdown. And boy, thank God they did! ✨ pic.twitter.com/VXBhU0eBg5 — 🌧 GAGA DAILY 🌧 (@gagadaily) May 22, 2020

The track is super catchy and I can see why. You can also check out the music video below, with these goofy words from Gaga:

IF YOU WERE UP ALL NIGHT DRINKING WINE ON CALLS W UR FRIENDS LISTENING TO #RainOnMe U BETTER WAKE UP AND GET SOME COFFEE FOR THAT HANGOVER CUZ THE VIDEO IS OUT — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

You a fan yes or nah?