‘Game of Thrones’ Animated Series In Development At HBO Max

Sources with knowledge of the project have told The Hollywood Reporter that meetings with writers are underway to develop a potential animated series of GOT.

The series would be a drama at HBO Max and be similar in tone to the original “Game of Thrones,” gearing itself towards adult viewers.

The “Game of Thrones” prequel in development at HBO, “House of the Dragon.” The show, starring Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith, will begin production next spring.