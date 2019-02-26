‘Game Of Thrones’ Oreos Are Coming… (Its Better Than Winter)
What's next, Lannister Licorice!
Are you sick of eating the traditional foods of Westeros like leg of lamb, heels of black bread, suckling pig, and pigeon pie?
Soon you will be able to feast on Game of Thrones Oreos. They will hit store shelves just in time for the final season premier on April 14th and also before the White Walkers invade!
I bet they will taste great with Dothraki fermented horse milk!
April 14. #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/Mzy22yxM6Z
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 14, 2019