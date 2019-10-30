Game Of Thrones Prequel Scrapped, But Don’t Worry! There’s Another One In The Works!

The original prequel that was to star Naomi Watts is no longer happening however; HBO confirms plans for “House of The Dragons.”

HBO says its given the go ahead for a 10-episode series titles House of the Dragons, set 300 years before the original series.

This series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” and will focus on house Targaryen, made famous in Game of Thrones by Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys and her dragons.

The show will premier on HBO Max in May of 2020!