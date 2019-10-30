Game Of Thrones Prequel Scrapped, But Don’t Worry! There’s Another One In The Works!
Winter is coming... again!
The original prequel that was to star Naomi Watts is no longer happening however; HBO confirms plans for “House of The Dragons.”
HBO says its given the go ahead for a 10-episode series titles House of the Dragons, set 300 years before the original series.
This series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” and will focus on house Targaryen, made famous in Game of Thrones by Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys and her dragons.
The show will premier on HBO Max in May of 2020!