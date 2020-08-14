‘Game of Thrones’ Star Jonathan Pryce to Play Prince Philip on ‘The Crown’

The Netflix series has cast Jonathan Pryce in the role of Prince Philip for the show’s final two seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The “Game of Thrones” alum will play the husband of Queen Elizabeth II on the fifth and sixth seasons of the royal drama.

Earlier this year, Pryce received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “The Two Popes.”

Fans of “Game of Thrones” will also remember the seasoned actor for his portrayal of the High Sparrow during the show’s fifth and sixth seasons.

Although Pryce’s appearance on “The Crown” isn’t expected to premiere until 2022, the fourth season of the Netflix hit is set to debut later this year.