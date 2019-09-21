Game On! Returns for it’s third year on September 21st!

In partnership with the Barrie Public Library’s Comic Con Event

Be sure to stop by the Five Points Theatre and Barrie City Hall Rotunda from 10:00am – 2:00pm, where you can re-live the nostalgia of retro video games from your childhood and also try out some exciting new VR experiences!

Vendors will be on site showcasing video games, artwork, technology and more! Meet game developers and learn what it takes to create your own video game.

Compete in drop-in video game competitions for a chance at winning a prize!

City Hall Rotunda will be showcasing Robotics, Makerspace, Vendors and more!

Enter into a real life quest! Pick up your quest and complete items at each location; Five Points Theatre, Rotunda and Downtown Library for a chance at winning a prize! Return all three of your quest cards to an info booth where a draw will be done at the end of the event.

For vendor and partner opportunities email events@barrie.ca

**This is an all ages event that is free to attend.**

NEW THIS YEAR!!!!

19+ EVENING AFTER PARTY EVENT 7pm-10pm

Five Points Theatre

Participate in a Cosplay Mixer and Mingle with a chance to be crowned Barrie’s Ultimate Cosplayer! Featured Cosplayers to be on site.

Do you think you have what it takes to be named Barrie’s Ultimate Gamer? If so you will want to compete in our multi-platform, multi-gaming competition to earn not only the title of “Barrie’s Ultimate Gamer” but also a cool prize!

Video Game Lounge areas, board game areas, food and beverages all available on site!

**The after party is free to attend. Must be 19+**