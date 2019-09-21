Game On! After Dark: 19+ evening event

7:00pm-10:00pm

Join us for an evening of fun after the Game On! daytime event with a Cosplay Mixer and Mingle, gaming lounge areas and have the opportunity to compete in a drop-in competition for the chance at being named Barrie’s Ultimate Gamer.

Cosplay Mixer/Mingle

Show off your best costume for a chance at winning a prize and being named Barrie’s Ultimate Cosplayer! Featured cosplayers will be onsite

Video game lounge areas

Hang out and play some games at our various gaming lounge areas while enjoying beer, wine and cocktails!

Board Game Station

Various board games will be available to play on site, but feel free to bring your own!

Barrie’s Ultimate Gamer Competition

Competitors will compete on multiple gaming platforms from PS4, Xbox One, N64, Arcade Cabinets and more, while playing various genres of games. The players with the 4 highest scores will advance to the final round on the big screen. The winner will be named “Barrie’s Ultimate Gamer” and walk home with a prize.

