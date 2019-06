8am-2pm

Come join our annual community garage sale! There is sure to be something for absolutely everyone!! We are likely to have it all between 25 homes participating!

Please see addresses below:

Laddie Lane # 3 , 7 , 14 , 17 , 32 , 36

Ghibb Ave # 12 , 29 , 37 , 47

Pinery Drive # 22

Horseshoe Valley Road # 3808 , 3898 , 3927 , 3954

Binnie Drive # 9

Luella # 6 , 32 , 41 , 45 , 55 , 69 , 84

Hendrie Road # 1676

Alexander Street # 2