Garage Sale

8am-3pm

BEST EVER !!! Long neck 40′ trailer & working seadoo, Power & hand tools, scaffold, grinder, hedge trimmer, Golf Clubs, bicycles & random parts, electric painting guy, new 25 amp electrical panel with 16 slots, car audio & sub-woofers, Puch moped & parts, playpen & kid car seat, various helmets (bicycle, motorcycle, ski & snowmobile), medical walker, ski poles, light fiixtures, new fishing rod case, lamps, antique collectable teacups & crystal, MANY MORE household items….MUST COME!!!