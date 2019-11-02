GARAGE SALE

9am-4pm

ESTATE SALE – Car parts, tools & household items.

After the unfortunate passing of Larry Arnott, long time restorer of vintage vehicles, we have an extensive selection of parts for model A’s and otherwise. Hoods, Fenders, Bumpers, Springs, Gauges, windshield glass and trim, fasteners, Head lights… and more head lights lol. Hand tools, Air tools, paint guns – it really is an impressive collection. Bigger items too – 2006 5th wheel camper, 2006 Ford 250, 1998 GEO convertible, 22ft open gooseneck trailer etc.

Also included some antiques, household items, small freezers, Christmas decorations, dressers, collectables such as Bradford exchange plates, model cars, old coke bottles.