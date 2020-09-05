8am-6pm – Saturday, Sunday & Monday!

HUGE GARAGE SALE!! Entire garage full of boxes will be layed out in our yard, no space to move there’s so many! Tons of brand-new dishes, serving platters household items, some used dishes and items as well. Decor items, lots and lots of books, candles/candle stands, a few bags of fabric, outdoor plant pots and outdoor decor, some decorations, knick knacks and more! We will have one grey and black used sectional couch and a working 50inch plasma TV for sale as well as a few renovation items such as tile cutters, baseboard heater, railing balusters and a shop vac. Lots of stuff so come out and take a look!!