Come to Orwell Crescent on Saturday May 25th for a Street Garage Sale!

EVENT STARTS 7am-ENDS 2pm

Lots of homes participating and selling quality items including:

Two 13 inch TV’s with cabinets

Stereo equipment

Various framed prints

Young adult clothing

Women’s clothing

Dining room table

Bar refrigerator

Misc household items

Children’s toys

Computer speakers

Sporting equipment

Craft supplies

Martini set

Queen bed headboard

+ more!