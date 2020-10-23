Garth Brooks Injured His Hand In A Farming Accident

Garth Brooks and his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood were all set to launch an album Thursday but were forced to cancel after a farm accident.

Brooks took to Twitter to apologize to fans for having to postpone the Facebook live event which would have featured the couple’s duet of Shallow- a cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born.

The event has been moved to Monday! The two are expected to perform the song then. According to Brook’s publicist, he injured several fingers while farming and is currently unable to play guitar.

Brooks and Yearwood originally performed the song during a Livestream gig earlier this year before deciding to record it as an official single.