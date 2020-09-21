Gathering Limits Have Been Lowered, Province Wide!

Premier Ford announced over the weekend that all social gatherings in Ontario will now be reduced to 10 people inside and 25 people outside in order to help prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

These new restrictions were first announced for Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region last week but have now been expanded to the entire province.

For at least the next four weeks, indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, while the maximum for the outdoor gatherings will be 25. Violating the new rules could prove costly.

The government has set minimum fines of $10,000 dollars for gathering organizers and $750 bucks for attendees.