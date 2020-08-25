Gen Z And Millennials Don’t Trust People Who Use This Punctuation

This younger generation has spoken, and using a period in a text is a symbol of aggression.

There was a debate on social not too long ago where this younger general agree that those who would end a sentence with a period is overly hostile and extremely uncool.

“Only old people or troubled souls put periods at the end of every sentence,” wrote digital culture journalist Victoria Turk in her book on digital etiquette, “Kill Reply All.”

A bold statement was given to the New York Post Monday, and she all added that putting a period at the end of a text is unnecessary.

