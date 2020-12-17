George Clooney Is Defending Tom Cruise’s On-Set Outburst!

Tom Cruise was caught on tape blasting a couple of crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible for not social distancing and Clooney agrees with Tom’s rant!

After Cruise saw two crew members huddled around a monitor reviewing film, Tom lost it and threatened to fire them.

During an interview with Howard Stern, Clooney defended Cruise saying that Tom had every right to go off at the crew.

“He didn’t overreact because it is a problem,” George said. “I have a friend who’s an AD (assistant director) on another TV show who just had the almost same thing happen with not quite as far out a response.

Clooney continued the interview, adding he wouldn’t have reacted the way Tom did, but he would have done something.

Whoopi also came to Tom’s defense on The View!