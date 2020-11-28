George Clooney Uses A Flowbee To Cut His Hair

Clooney reveals that he’s been his own barber for years in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” Clooney said. “My hair’s really like straw, and so it’s easy to cut, can’t really make too many mistakes.” Clooney credited a Flowbee, which is a “vacuum haircutting system” developed in the 1980s, as his longtime tool.

Naturally, social media is having a field day with the news including one comment on Twitter that reads,

“Fellow men: Using the Flowbee to cut your hair will NOT make you look like George Clooney. Just putting that out there before you spend your money.”