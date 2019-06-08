Georgian Dental Barrie- Smiles on Us

Giving Back to the Community – Georgian Dental Barrie will host Smiles on Us- Providing People in Need with Free Dental Care on Saturday, June 8, 2019

Each of the attendees will have a choice of a cleaning, filling or extraction. Care will be provided on a ‘first come – first served’ basis for adults 18 years old and over.

Barrie, ON – Georgian Dental will host a free dental care event Smiles on Us supporting Barrie and area residents by providing free dental services to as many patients as possible between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The team of dental professionals at Georgian Dental will provide adult patients with a free extraction, filling or cleaning. There will also be several hygienists, dental assistants and other dental professionals donating their time and resources, in order to provide free dental care to as many residents in need as possible. This Smiles on Us event will donate thousands of dollars in free dental care and provide much needed relief to people in need in the community.

The media is invited to join the team of volunteers, patients, and of course Dr. Tan on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 to spread free smiles across the region through Smiles on Us located at 149 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B3. Patients are asked to arrive early as the event is first come, first served. Event registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. and patients will be seen through 2 p.m. that day. Patients are also encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and to bring chairs, blankets, water, snacks, etc. as they may be outside waiting to be seen.

This is the 8th annual event for Georgian Dental, owned by Dr. Adam Tan, and it will not be their last. This sort of outreach comes complete with improved smiles, relief from suffering and a warm sense of gratitude that pervades. The services provided by Smiles on Us not only help a patient’s teeth and overall health, it gives them a renewed reason to smile.

For more information visit www.BarrieDentist.com or call us at (705) 793-6725.

The smiles are on us!

CONTACT: Lisa (705) 739-6725, lisa@barriedentist.com