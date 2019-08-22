Listen Live

Gerard Butler Gave Guests More Than They Hoped For At His Sister’s Wedding!

His junk!

By Dirt/Divas

Gerard was attending his sister’s catholic wedding, wearing a kilt when it was time to go up for the first reading at the alter.  It appears that Butler gave the nearly 400 guests in attendance quite a thrill as his manhood swung freely!

Gerard recalls the incident while on Conan, saying in part; 

“my mum’s in the front row and she’s looking up at me and I’m looking down on her.”

“I think, ‘She’s telling me to pray…’ No, no no. I look down and my kilt is spread wide, facing the whole congregation! We don’t wear underwear under a kilt. I definitely, that day, was not wearing underwear.”

 

