Get Out of the Water, Shark Week is Coming
Starts July 28th..
It’s safe to be a Seal for another 2 weeks…
I started getting excited for Shark Week because of this historic drone video capturing interaction between 2 Great White Sharks. A first to be seen on video!
Scientists say this interaction between two great white sharks is the first of its kind to ever be caught on camera.
READ MORE: https://t.co/5ZcVyHVfFx pic.twitter.com/KjKFLdLyic
— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) July 10, 2019
Since we’re all shark lovers here, the full schedule for Shark Week is out and it’ll take a bite out of your personal time at the end of the month.
Check out the full Shark Week 2019 schedule:
Sunday, July 28
8 p.m.: Expedition Unknown: Megalodon
9 p.m.: Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum
10 p.m.: Shark After Dark
Monday, July 29
8 p.m.: Sharks of the Badlands
9 p.m.: Legend of the Deep Blue
10 p.m.: The Sharks of Headstone Hell
11 p.m.: Shark After Dark
Tuesday, July 30
8 p.m.: Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing
9 p.m.: Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters
10 p.m.: Air Jaws Strikes Back
11 p.m.: Shark After Dark
Wednesday, July 31
8 p.m.: Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark
9 p.m.: Capsized: Blood in the Water
11 p.m.: Shark After Dark
Thursday, Aug. 1
8 p.m.: Return to Shark Island
9 p.m.: Great Water Kill Zone: Guadalupe
10 p.m.: Monster Mako: Perfect Predator
11 p.m.: Shark After Dark
Friday, Aug. 2
8 p.m.: Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers
9 p.m.: Andrew Mayne: Ghost Driver
10 p.m.: I was Prey: Shark Week
Saturday, Aug. 3
9 p.m.: Sharks Gone Wild 2
10 p.m.: Shark Week Immersion