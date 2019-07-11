Get Out of the Water, Shark Week is Coming

It’s safe to be a Seal for another 2 weeks…

I started getting excited for Shark Week because of this historic drone video capturing interaction between 2 Great White Sharks. A first to be seen on video!

Scientists say this interaction between two great white sharks is the first of its kind to ever be caught on camera. READ MORE: https://t.co/5ZcVyHVfFx pic.twitter.com/KjKFLdLyic — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) July 10, 2019

Since we’re all shark lovers here, the full schedule for Shark Week is out and it’ll take a bite out of your personal time at the end of the month.

Check out the full Shark Week 2019 schedule:

Sunday, July 28

8 p.m.: Expedition Unknown: Megalodon

9 p.m.: Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum

10 p.m.: Shark After Dark

Monday, July 29

8 p.m.: Sharks of the Badlands

9 p.m.: Legend of the Deep Blue

10 p.m.: The Sharks of Headstone Hell

11 p.m.: Shark After Dark

Tuesday, July 30

8 p.m.: Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing

9 p.m.: Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters

10 p.m.: Air Jaws Strikes Back

11 p.m.: Shark After Dark

Wednesday, July 31

8 p.m.: Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark

9 p.m.: Capsized: Blood in the Water

11 p.m.: Shark After Dark

Thursday, Aug. 1

8 p.m.: Return to Shark Island

9 p.m.: Great Water Kill Zone: Guadalupe

10 p.m.: Monster Mako: Perfect Predator

11 p.m.: Shark After Dark

Friday, Aug. 2

8 p.m.: Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers

9 p.m.: Andrew Mayne: Ghost Driver

10 p.m.: I was Prey: Shark Week

Saturday, Aug. 3

9 p.m.: Sharks Gone Wild 2

10 p.m.: Shark Week Immersion