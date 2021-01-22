Get Paid to Eat Candy!

If you love candy and chocolate, your dream job is available!

Candyfunhouse.ca in Mississauga is looking for full-time and part-time Candyologists and they’re paying $30/h. While they sell candy from many different companies, it looks like Candy Funhouse is going to start their own line of candy.

From the job listing:

Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry. The candidates will also play an integral role in selecting the candies that will be a part of the first ever Candy Funhouse branded candy line. 10 new and original candy creations will be selected and narrowed down from 100’s of possible options. Here at Candy Funhouse, confectionary is a science!

You’ve got to apply by February 15th. Full-time positions will have to report in Mississauga but part-time positions can work from home.

Sweet!

Title image: “Candy in Damascus” Elisa Azzali, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons