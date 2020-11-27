Get Paid To Test Hotel Beds!

The perfect gig for someone who loves to travel, or just really loves to sleep. You be the judge of the linen quality!

A luxury linen company that provides sheets for five-star hotels wants to pay you to get between them.

The lucky candidate will be asked to stay for one night in each of the five hotels chosen by the company and report back on their experience.

The job covers expenses at the hotel itself, and pay $1300! Plus, you’ll get an extra $660 to go toward travel expenses.

The application will be open between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, 2020. The winner will be notified via email by Dec. 20, 2020.

Apply!