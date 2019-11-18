Get Paid to Watch Hallmark Movies!

All you have to do is watch those cheesy Hallmark movies in 12 days and you’ll earn $1000! Does this sound like something you would be good at?

The add reads in part; Watch Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas! Watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. If you think that’s you, we’ll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures.

The Perfect Candidate

Rule #1: You don’t like Christmas—you love it.

Rule #2: You must be over 18-years-old and be a US resident.

Rule #3: You know how to work the Gram, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you’re chosen, you’ll also receive, a steaming service subscription, a packet of hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, strings of fairy lights, a mini Christmas tree to set up beside your couch or bed (depending where you’re going to watch the movies) and all the Hallmark swag you can handle!

Here’s how to apply:

Click here!